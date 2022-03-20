BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Not Going Out’ Season 12

The twelfth season of Not Going Out will premiere on BBC One on Friday March 25th at 9:30pm, it has been announced.

Created by Lee Mack, Not Going Out follows Lee and Lucy as they tackle the challenges of raising seven year old Charlie, five year old twins Benji and Molly, and keep the romance alive in their marriage. The comedy series is produced by Avalon Television and stars Lee Mack, Sally Bretton, Finley Southby, Max Pattison, Francesca Newman, Max Willis, Bobby Ball, Hugh Dennis, Abigail Cruttenden, Geoffrey Whitehead and Deborah Grant.

In the opening episode of the show’s twelfth season, titled Painting, it’s been over a year since Frank’s (Bobby Ball) passing and the always lovely Wendy (Deborah Grant), rediscovering a long lost love for painting, decides to create a very unique tribute in oils. How can Lee (Lee Mack) and Lucy (Sally Bretton) break the news that they don’t necessarily like the likeness? The usually curmudgeonly Geoffrey (Geoffrey Whitehead) seems very keen on the painting, but is all as it seems and might there be an even more eye-popping piece to emerge from his wife’s creative awakening.

