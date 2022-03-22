BBC One Releases Trailer For ‘The Split’ Season 3

BBC One has released the trailer for the third and final season of The Split, which is set to premiere on Monday April 4th at 9pm.

The Split is set in the fast-paced, emotionally-charged world of divorce law and explores contemporary marriage and relationships through the personal and professional lives of the Defoes, a family of lawyers at the heart of London’s divorce circuit. The drama series, which was created and penned by Abi Morgan, is produced by Sister Pictures and stars Nicola Walker, Annabel Scholey, Deborah Findlay, Stephen Mangan, Meera Syal, Fiona Button, Barry Atsma, Stephen Tompkinson, Anthony Head and Rudi Dharmalingam.

The show’s final season is set to see a divorce lawyer confronted with her own divorce. Fans were left devastated as Hannah and Nathan’s (Stephen Mangan) formerly rock-solid marriage finally fell apart as the depth of Hannah’s betrayal was revealed. Ten months on, the two professional divorce lawyers have been respectfully negotiating their separation and seemed to have reached an amicable agreement. As she and Nathan begin to divide up their twenty years together, Hannah faces what she is about to lose. However, a shocking revelation dramatically changes the stakes. And, as the battle lines are redrawn, their dream of achieving the “good divorce” is left in tatters.

Check out the trailer below: