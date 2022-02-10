StarzPlay Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Gaslit’

Watergate drama Gaslit will receive its UK premiere on StarzPlay on Sunday April 24th, it has been announced,

Gaslit follows Martha Mitchell, a big personality with an even bigger mouth. Martha is a celebrity Arkansan socialite and wife to Nixon’s loyal Attorney General, John Mitchell. Despite her party affiliation, she’s the first person to publicly sound the alarm on Nixon’s involvement in Watergate, causing both the Presidency and her personal life to unravel.

As Attorney General, John Mitchell is Nixon’s most trusted advisor and best friend. Temperamental, foul-mouthed and ruthless – yet hopelessly in love with his famously outspoken wife – he’ll be forced to choose between Martha and the President. The limited series, which is based on the first season of the Slow Burn podcast, is produced by UCP and stars Julia Roberts as Martha Mitchell, Sean Penn as John Mitchell, Dan Stevens as John Dean, Betty Gilpin as Mo Dean, Shea Whigham as G. Gordon Liddy and Darby Camp as Marty Mitchell.

Check out the teaser trailer below:

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.