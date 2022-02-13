Sky Max Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Resident Alien’ Season 2

The second season of Resident Alien will receive its UK premiere on Sky Max on Thursday February 24th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Resident Alien follows Harry, an alien that crash lands on Earth and passes himself off as a small-town human doctor, all while having a secret mission to kill all humans. The drama series, which is based on the Dark Horse comic, is produced by UCP in association with Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment and stars Alan Tudyk (Rogue One), Sara Tomko (Once Upon A Time), Corey Reynolds (The Closer), Alice Wetterlund (Silicon Valley) and Levi Fiehler (Mars).

In the show’s second season, Harry is once again stranded on Earth where he must confront the consequences of having failed his people’s mission to destroy the human race. On his new quest to protect the people of Earth, Harry struggles to hold on to his alien identity as his human emotions grow stronger by the day. In an adventure that takes Harry and Asta (Sara Tomko) all the way to New York City, Asta brings Harry into the arms of someone he can call family. While back in Patience, Sheriff Mike (Corey Reynolds) and Deputy Liv (Elizabeth Bowen) find themselves closer to unraveling the mystery of Sam Hodges’s murder.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.