Sky Max Sets Premiere Date For ‘Frayed’ Season 2

The second season of Frayed will premiere on Sky Max on Wednesday February 23rd at 10pm, it has been announced.

Frayed is set in London in 1988 and follows Simone Burbeck, whose life appears perfect. There’s just one problem: it’s all lies. When her husband has a fatal heart attack in a disastrous session with a prostitute, the true state of their finances is revealed. Simone is broke, homeless and a social outcast. With no other options, and two children to care for, she is forced to return to her family home in Newcastle, Australia. The comedy series is being produced by Merman in association with Guesswork and stars Sarah Kendall (Beehive), Diane Morgan (Motherland) and Robert Webb (Peep Show).

The show’s second season finds Sammy and her kids, having made it out of Australia, living in a tiny London flat while she frantically tries to prove that her lawyer, Rufus (Robert Webb), stole her house. Barely able to make ends meet working in ‘exhaust management’ (she’s a secretary in a muffler repair shop), Sammy is desperate to find a way to reclaim her opulent London life. She must also keep her kids far away from Australia and the truth about what happened to their neighbour. Meanwhile back down under in Newcastle, an ambitious cop, Fairbank (Hamish Michael) heads up the missing persons case and simply does not believe Sammy’s neighbour would just disappear. With Jim (Ben Mingay), Jean (Kerry Armstrong) and Abby (Alexandra Jensen) trying to keep their secret hidden, and con artist Bev (Doris Younane) lurking on the scene, it’s only a matter of time until Sammy is called back to be a key witness in the case. It’s a return no one would welcome, least of all Sammy’s jilted old flame Dan (Matt Passmore).

