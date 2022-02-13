Netflix UK Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Last Kingdom’ Season 5

The fifth season of The Last Kingdom will premiere on Netflix UK on Wednesday March 9th, it has been announced.

The Last Kingdom is set in the ninth century when many of the separate kingdoms of England have fallen to the invading Vikings, with only the great kingdom of Wessex left standing and defiant under the command of King Alfred the Great. The drama series is produced by Carnival Films and stars Alexander Dreymon, Emily Cox, Eliza Butterworth, Mark Rowley, Arnas Fedaravicius, Adrian Schiller, Cavan Clerkin, Millie Brady, Timothy Innes, Ewan Mitchell, James Northcote, Ewan Horrocks, Harry Gilby, Patrick Robinson, Harry Anton, Rod Hallett, Ryan Quarmby, Sonya Cassidy, Micki Stoltt, Phia Saban and Jaakko Ohtonen.

The show’s fifth season picks up years after season four and King Edward is still forging ahead with his ambitions to unite the Saxon Kingdoms to fulfil his late father’s dream. Although a long-standing peace between Danes and Saxons now exists, that harmony is under threat. Not only by a new Danish invasion but a Saxon rebellion. Uhtred has been entrusted with protecting Edward’s illegitimate son, the future King of England, Aethelstan. But the treacherous Lord Aethelhelm has ambitions for his grandson Aelfweard, Edward’s other son, to rule. Uhtred faces his greatest enemies, and suffers immeasurable loss, on his quest towards fulfilling his destiny. Meanwhile, Edward treads a fine line between peace-keeper and authoritarian as he battles to bring together the fractured Kingdoms of the land. In a surprising twist of fate, Uhtred discovers that the quest to unite England may well be linked to his own personal destiny.

