Netflix Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6

The sixth and final season of Better Call Saul will receive its UK premiere on Netflix UK on Tuesday April 19th, when the first two episodes will be available to stream, it has been announced.

New episodes will then continue to be made available every Tuesday, less than 24 hours after they initially air on AMC in the United States, through to the mid-season finale on May 24th.

Created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, Better Call Saul follows down-on-his-luck Jimmy McGill as he navigates the moral dilemmas of the legal world while trying to step out of his older brother’s shadow and make a name for himself. The drama series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and stars Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, Michael Mando, Giancarlo Esposito, Patrick Fabian and Tony Dalton.

The show’s final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul and Gene as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando) and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.

