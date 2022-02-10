Movies 24 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Mystery 101: Deadly History’

Deadly History – the seventh entry in Hallmark’s Mystery 101 movie series – will premiere on Movies 24 on Sunday March 20th at 3pm, it has been announced.

Mystery 101 follows Amy Winslow – who, after years of teaching Mystery 101, has become an expert in whodunnits – and police detective Travis Cole as they work together to solve various whodunnits. The Mystery 101 series of movies are produced by Lighthouse Pictures and star Jill Wagner (Christmas In Evergreen: Letters to Santa, Pearl In Paradise) and Kristoffer Polaha (Small Town Christmas, Pearl In Paradise).

In Deadly History, the day after the events of the sixth movie, Killer Timing, a concerned Amy (Wagner), Travis (Polaha) and Graham (Robin Thomas) travel to Ithaca, New York to find Amy’s Uncle Alastair (Peter Benson,), a history professor at the local college who is missing. Also gone is all of Alastair’s research on the accidental death of a prominent family heir 50 years year ago – a death he believed may have been murder. Amy and Travis join forces with the local sheriff as they work their way through a maze of clues and suspects, including an acerbic corporate CEO, an eccentric patriarch and Alastair’s estranged wife – a literature professor who, like Amy, specializes in crime fiction.

