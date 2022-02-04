Jetpack Distribution Agrees Deals For ‘Moley’ In Germany, Brazil & New Zealand

Jetpack Distribution has inked a trio of deals that will see Moley air on ZDF in Germany, Globo on Brazil, and TVNZ in New Zealand. The package covers fifty-two episodes of the series and the special Master Moley: By Royal Invitation.

Moley is inspired by bedtime stories about a magical mole, created by entrepreneur James Reatchlous, and told to his daughters. The cast includes Warwick Davis (Harry Potter, Star Wars), Julie Walters (Mamma Mia!, Billy Elliot), Gemma Arterton (Their Finest, Quantum Of Solace), Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Horrid Henry: The Movie), Toto Igawa (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Thomas & Friends) and Charles Dance (Game of Thrones, The Crown).

“Charming, warm-hearted and extremely high quality, Moley is a timeless gem, perfect for families across the world”, said Jetpack Distribution CEO Dominic Gardiner. “I’m very happy to see the show acquired by such prestigious networks, ones we highly value, respect and enjoy working with. We’re looking forward to bringing Moley to more screens globally.”

“I couldn’t be happier with the new broadcast platforms that Jetpack have secured for Moley. We’ve always had large aspirations and these broadcasters are a perfect fit for our show”, while James Reatchlous added. “We want as many children as possible around the world to become friends with Moley and all of the other characters in the secret world of MoleTown. With these networks Moley has found a great new home in three different continents and will, I’m sure, become a household favourite with lots more children and their families.”