ITV Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Ipcress File’

The Ipcress File will premiere on ITV on Sunday March 6th at 9pm, it has been announced.

The Ipcress File is set in 1963. The cold war rages between West and East. Nuclear bombers are permanently airborne. In this highly charged atmosphere, we join Harry Palmer – a British army sergeant on the make in Berlin. In this newly partitioned city, a sharp working-class young man with sophisticated tastes can make a lot of money. Wholesaler, retailer, fixer, smuggler, Harry’s varied interests bring him into contact with everything and everyone – until the law catches up and it all comes crashing to a halt. Harry finds himself sentenced to eight years in a grim military jail in England, all his prospects abruptly torn away.

But his impressive network and efficiency have not gone unnoticed, and a gentleman from British intelligence has a proposal. To avoid prison, Harry Palmer will become a spy. And the case on which he cuts his teeth will be The Ipcress File. Harry’s links to the man suspected of kidnapping a missing British nuclear scientist result in him being conscripted for a dangerous undercover mission that takes him from the Beatles’ London to the Berlin Wall, from the back alleys of Beirut to the white hot sand of a Nuclear Atoll in the Pacific. The drama series, which is based on the novel by Len Deighton, is produced by Altitude Television and stars Joe Cole (Gangs of London, Peaky Blinders), Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody, Murder on the Orient Express), Tom Hollander (The Night Manager, Birdbox), Ashley Thomas (NYPD Blue, Top Boy, Salvation), Joshua James as Chico (Industry, Life, Absentia), David Dencik (McMafia, Face to Face, Chernobyl) and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor (Dublin Murders, Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War).

