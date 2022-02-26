ITV Sets Premiere Date For ‘Our House’

Our House will premiere on ITV on Monday March 7th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Our House tells the story of Fiona Lawson, who arrives home one day to find strangers moving into her house. With all her family’s possessions and furniture nowhere to be seen, Fi believes there’s been a huge mistake and insists her home isn’t for sale. With events spiralling beyond her control, her panic rises as she can’t reach her estranged husband, Bram.

As she reflects upon the safe space in which she and her family had made a life together, Fi begins to peel back the layers of her relationship and discovers her husband has disappeared. With her life shattered, she realises the secrets and lies have only just begun. Intertwining the present day with flashback scenes of Fiona and Bram’s life together, their separation and their new relationships with Toby and Wendy, Our House gradually unravels unexpected secrets and shocking revelations, culminating in a nail-biting finale. The four-part drama, which is based on the novel by Louise Candlish, is produced by Red Planet Pictures and stars Martin Compston (Line Of Duty), Tuppence Middleton (Downton Abbey), Rupert Penry-Jones (Whitechapel), Weruche Opia (I May Destroy You) and Buket Komur (Honour).

