ITV Sets Premiere Date For ‘Grantchester’ Season 7

The seventh season of Grantchester will premiere on ITV on Friday March 11th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Grantchester is set in the 1950s and follows an unlikely crime-fighting duo – Reverend Will Davenport and gruff, down-to-earth Police Inspector Geordie Keating. The drama series, which is based on the novels by James Runcie and was developed for television by Daisy Coulam, is produced by Kudos and stars Tom Brittney, Robson Green, Al Weaver, Tessa Peake-Jones, Kacey Ainsworth, Oliver Dimsdale, Nick Brimble, Melissa Johns and Bradley Hall.

The show’s seventh season is set in the long hot summer of 1959 and wedding season is in full swing in the Cambridgeshire village of Grantchester. As the Reverend Will Davenport unites happy couples in holy matrimony, Detective Inspective Geordie Keating is busy as ever investigating a range of local murder cases. With a new decade just around the corner, the question of what the future holds is on everyone’s minds, not least Will’s, but before the 50s roll over into the swinging sixties there are some crimes to solve and some life-changing decisions to be made that might change life in Grantchester forever.

Check out the trailer below:

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.