Drama Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Heart Guy’ Season 5

The fifth season of The Heart Guy will receive its UK premiere on UKTV’s Drama channel on Saturday March 12th at 11pm, it has been announced.

The Heart Guy follows Doctor Hugh Knight, a rising star in the Sydney heart surgery ranks, who is gifted, charmed, hedonistic and infallible, until his world comes crashing down. Banned from surgery and forced to work as a local doctor, he retreats to his hometown but finds that it is not the country escape he had in mind.

And that is before he even starts seeing patients. The drama series is produced by Easy Tiger with support of Screen Australia and Screen NSW and stars Rodger Corser, Nicole da Silva, Ryan Johnson, Tina Bursill, Hayley McElhinney, Matt Castley, Chloe Bayliss, Charles Wu and Belinda Bromilow. In the show’s fifth season, surgeon Hugh and his dysfunctional family face big challenges as the hospital closes and a new arrival throws the town into turmoil.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.