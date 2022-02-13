Disney+ Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Obi-Wan Kenobi will receive its UK premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday May 25th, it has been announced.

Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

The limited series is producing by Lucasfilm and sees Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen reprising their roles as Obi-Wan and Darth Vader, respectively. Rounding out the cast is Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie. The executive producer are Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and Joby Harold.

