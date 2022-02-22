BBC Two Picks Up UK Rights To ‘Vienna Blood’ Season 3

BBC Two has secured the UK rights to the just-commissioned third season of Vienna Blood, TVWise has learned. The third season was commissioned by Austrian broadcaster ORF and Germany’s ZDF. Production begins next month.

Vienna Blood is set in 1900s Vienna and follows Max Liebermann, a brilliant young English doctor, studying under the famed psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud. When Max comes into contact with Oskar Rheinhardt, an Austrian Detective Inspector struggling with a strange case, he offers his assistance.

Max’s extraordinary skills of perception and forensics, and his deep understanding of human behaviour and deviance, help Oskar solve some of Vienna’s most mysterious and deadly cases. The drama series, which is penned by Sherlock scribe Steve Thompson and is based on the Liebermann novels by Frank Tallis, is produced by Endor Productions and MR Film and stars Matthew Beard (The Imitation Game) and Juergen Maurer. The executive producers are Steve Thompson; Hilary Bevan Jones and Carlo Dusi for Endor; and Rodrigo Herrera Ibarguengoytia for Red Arrow Studios International.

“Vienna Blood’s fabulous combination of mystery, crime, the odd couple pairing of Matthew Beard’s psychiatrist Max Liebermann and Juergen Maurer’s Inspector Rheinhardt, and sumptuous 1907 Vienna has captivated viewers around the world”, said Jez Swimer, Producer, Endor Productions. “We are excited to deliver to deliver a new series of compelling stories to its growing global fanbase.”

While Oliver Auspitz and Andreas Kamm of MR Film added: “We are delighted that we will soon start shooting our third season of Vienna Blood, thanks to the trust and the support of commissioning broadcasters ORF and ZDF, and all our other funding partners, including Red Arrow Studios International, BBC Two and PBS. Steve Thompson has written three great new scripts and we are looking forward to continuing to meet the high expectations of our growing audience worldwide.