AMC Sets UK Return Date For ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 7

Fear The Walking Dead will return to AMC UK to finish airing its seventh season from Monday April 18th at 2am, simulcast with AMC’s east-coast feed. The season premiere will then be repeated later the same day in its regular 9pm time-slot.

Fear The Walking Dead is set at the beginning of the zombie apocalypse – a time when the world was changing rapidly for reasons unknown, before anyone understood exactly what was happening, when life as everyone knew it was upended and altered in ways no one could have ever imagined – and follows three blended families as they attempt to survive the end of the world. The drama series, which was created by Robert Kirkman & Dave Erickson, is produced by AMC Studios and stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Colby Hollman, Zoe Colletti, Jenna Elfman and Rubén Blades.

In the second half of the show’s seventh season, months have passed after the nuclear blast and the only one thriving is Victor Strand (Colman Domingo). Having built a fiefdom, he callously selects who will have a chance at life. The other members of the group have suffered immensely, but out of that, has come a fierce determination to live, even if it means taking Strand’s Tower by force and continuing the search for Padre, a mythical place no one is sure really exists. Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey,) now the reluctant leader to Teddy’s former followers, is plagued by a mysterious illness and the repercussions of her past actions. Morgan (Lennie James,) trying to maintain hope that he will be reunited with his family, knows Alicia is key to their survival. With Alicia declaring war, Strand’s paranoia and personal vendettas grow, and with that, new threats emerge from all sides.

