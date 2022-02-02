Acorn TV Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Chelsea Detective’

The Chelsea Detective will receive its UK premiere Acorn TV on Monday February 7th, it has been announced.

The Chelsea Detective follows Detective Inspector Max Arnold, who lives on a houseboat on the Thames, in Chelsea, after separating from his art dealer wife Astrid, just yards from some of the most valuable real estate in Europe. The beautiful borough is full of beautiful people, but it has a dark underside of deprivation, violence, greed – and murder.

Bodies have a way of showing up, and things are rarely what they seem, but Max’s determination and acuity mean he’ll find a way to root out the truth and bring those responsible to justice – regardless of their wealth or status. The four episode drama series stars Adrian Scarborough, Anamaria Marinca, Sonita Henry, Lucy Phelps, Peter Bankolé, Sophie Stone and Frances Barber.

