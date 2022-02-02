Acorn TV Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Ships In The Night: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery’

Ships In The Night – the third entry in Hallmark’s Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries movie series – will receive its UK premiere on Acorn TV on Monday February 21st, it has been announced.

Based on the novels by Philip R. Craig, Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries follows former detective Jeff Jackson, who, after being forced into early retirement, returns to a quiet life on Martha’s Vineyard. Quiet, at least, until a body washes up and he’s drawn back into crime solving. The series of movies are produced by Muse Entertainment and stars Jesse Metcalfe (Chesapeake Shores) and Sarah Lind (True Justice). Joel S. Rice, Michael Prupas and Jesse Metcalfe are the executive producers.

In Ships In The Night, the island’s art scene is rocked by the murder of a prominent gallery manager related to the theft of coveted sculpture piece, Boat into Wind. Retired detective Jeff W. Jackson once again teams up, “unofficially,” with Dr. Zee Madieras and Chief Madieras (Eric Keenleyside) to solve the shocking crime. The suspects list is a mile long – even Jeff’s sailing buddy Don (Jason McKinnon) is implicated – and Jeff once again finds himself in the line of fire. Not to mention, the new case derails his long-awaited dinner plans with Zee. As the pair’s investigation takes them to Boston where Jeff was once shot in the line of duty, an old friend reveals a new lead in that case and they discover that the art gallery murder might just be the veneer of a much more sinister and dangerous plot.

