Acorn TV Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Harry Wild’

Harry Wild will receive its UK premiere on Acorn TV on Monday April 4th, when the first two episodes will be available to stream. Two new episodes will continue to be made available every Monday until the season finale on April 25th.

Harry Wild follows Harriet “Harry” Wild, a retiring university literature professor who is finding herself at one of life’s crossroads. Jolted from a mugging, she reluctantly agrees to recover in the home of her son, Charlie, a senior police detective. Harry starts to interfere in a particularly bafﬂing murder case Charlie is investigating when she notices the murder shares striking similarities to an obscure Elizabethan play. When her path crosses that of her mugger, Fergus Reid, Harry sees great potential in the troubled teen and, instead of turning him in, enlists him as her sidekick.

Following her successful, albeit ill-advised, involvement in the case, Harry discovers a new lust for life. She and Fergus quickly find new mysteries, including ones that involve a fledgling serial killer with a Dostoevsky fixation, gamblers running snuff games, and a wealthy Dublin matriarch strangled during a video call. Harry’s new passion brings her into direct conflict with Charlie, who could really do without his mother causing trouble at work. The drama series is produced by Dynamic Television and stars Jane Seymour (The Kominsky Method, Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman), Kevin Ryan (Guilt, Copper), Rohan Nedd (Whitstable Pearl), Stuart Graham (The Fall, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy) and Amy Huberman (Finding Joy, Striking Out).

