Acorn TV Acquires UK Rights To ‘The Unusual Suspects’

Acorn TV has secured the UK SVOD rights to Australian miniseries The Unusual Suspects after striking a deal with international distributor About Premium Content (APC).

In The Unusual Suspects when a $16 million necklace is taken from self-made businesswoman Roxanne Waters’ home in an elaborate heist, the ensuing police investigation exposes cracks in Eastern Sydney’s sparkling façade. With the stakes higher than ever, can the masterminds stop themselves from turning on each other, or will they discover a friendship worth more than diamonds?

The four-episode miniseries is produced by Aquarius Films and stars Miranda Otto (Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, Homeland), Aina Dumlao (Sanzaru, Ballers) and Michelle Vergara Moore (Condor, The Time of Our Lives). The production received major production investment from Screen Australia in association with Screen NSW and About Premium Content, which also handles international distribution. The series is financed with support from Cutting Edge Post.

“The Unusual Suspects continues to captivate audiences internationally with its empowered and entertaining characters providing a fresh insight into the immigrant experience”, said Laurent Boissel and Emmanuelle Guilbart, Joint-CEOs and Co-Founders of APC. “We can’t wait to see new audiences engage with the series as we continue to extend the global footprint of this unique and refreshing show.”