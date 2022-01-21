Star Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Resident’ Season 5

The fifth season of The Resident will receive its UK premiere on Star on Wednesday January 26th, it has been announced. The first two episodes will be available to stream on that date, with subsequent episodes being released every Wednesday.

The Resident follows an idealistic young doctor, Devon Praves, during his last few years of training. Under the supervision of a tough and brilliant senior resident, Conrad Hawkins, he soon discovers his chosen profession is not what he imagined and that ethical lines are often blurred. The drama series is produced by 20th Television and stars Matt Czuchry, Bruce Greenwood, Manish Dayal, Emily VanCamp, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves, Morris Chestnut, Jessica Lucas and Anuja Joshi.

In the opening episode of the show’s fifth season, titled Da Da, an attack by cyber criminals sends the Chastain ER into a tailspin and Kit tries to figure out whether or not to pay the ransom. The Raptor deals with a personal connection to the patients brought into the ER during the attack, leaving them all vulnerable. Meanwhile, Conrad works on balancing life as a new dad and Devon and Leela debate taking the next step in their relationship. While in the second episode, titled No Good Deed, when one of the doctors is found unconscious in an elevator at Chastain, the staff frantically retraces his steps to figure out the cause. Billie is faced with a personal conflict when she comes face-to-face with the secret she has been hiding all these years. Meanwhile, Bell helps Kit make a decision about a new neurosurgeon joining the team at Chastain.

