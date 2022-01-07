Sky Witness Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Rookie’ Season 4

The fourth season of The Rookie will receive its UK premiere on Sky Witness on Thursday January 20th at 9pm, it has been announced.

The Rookie tells the story of John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, uses his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. The drama series, which is inspired by a true story, is produced by eOne and ABC Signature and stars Nathan Fillion, Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Titus Makin Jr., Melissa O’Neil, Eric Winter and Shawn Ashmore.

In the opening episode of the show’s fourth season, titled Life And Death, Officer Nolan and the entire team race against the clock to locate Lopez after she is kidnapped on her wedding day, not only to save her life but her unborn child’s. Guest stars include Camille Guaty as Sandra “La Fiera” De La Cruz, Kamar De Los Reyes as Detective Sgt. Ryan Caradine and Kyle Secor as Agent Sam Taggart. The episode was directed by Bill Roe, from a script by Alexi Hawley.

