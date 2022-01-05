Sky Witness Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Chicago Med’ Season 7

The seventh season of Chicago Med will receive its UK premiere on Sky Witness on Friday January 14th at 8pm, it has been announced.

Chicago Med is described as an emotional thrill ride through the day-to-day chaos of the city’s most explosive hospital and the courageous team of doctors who hold it together. The drama series is produced by Universal Television and stars Oliver Platt, S. Epatha Merkerson, Nick Gehlfuss, Brian Tee, Marlyne Barrett, Dominic Rains and Steven Weber.

In the opening episode of the show’s seventh season, titled You Can’t Always Trust What You See, Will Halstead returns to Med to help Goodwin with a secret investigation. Archer and Charles deal with twins who insist on being identical inside and out. Stevie and Dylan treat a young patient with sickle cell anemia. NBC has already renewed Chicago Med for an eighth season.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.