Sky Atlantic Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Billions’ Season 6

The sixth season of Billions will receive its UK premiere on Sky Atlantic on Monday January 24th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Billions is set amongst the Machiavellian machinations of New York City power politics & finance and follows two highly ambitious opposing figures: hard-charging, blue-blooded, politically connected U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades and brilliant, calculating, blue-collar billionaire hedge fund king, Bobby “Axe” Axelrod . The drama series stars Paul Gaimatti, Maggie Siff, Asia Kate Dillon, David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin, Jeffrey DeMunn, Corey Stoll and Daniel Breaker.

In the show’s sixth season, with Axe (Damian Lewis) gone and Michael Prince assuming his place, Chuck (Paul Giamatti) must develop a new strategy that is keener and more sophisticated than before. All the players, from Wags (David Costabile) to Wendy (Maggie Siff), from Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) to Sacker (Condola Rashad), and of course Senior (Jeffrey DeMunn), must sharpen their weapons and look for new alliances in order to survive. The ground is ever shifting and the stakes absolute. New king, new war, new rules.

