Prime Video Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Boys’ Season 3

The third season of The Boys will premiere on Prime Video on Friday June 3rd, when the first three episodes will be available to stream, it has been announced. Subsequent episodes will be released every Friday, through to the season finale on Friday July 8th.

The Boys explores what happens when superheroes – who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods – abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. The drama series, which is based on the comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film and stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles.

