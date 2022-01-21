Peacock Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Bel-Air’

Bel-Air , the dramatic reboot of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, will receive its UK premiere on Peacock on Monday February 14th, it has been announced.

Bel-Air is set in modern-day America and follows Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.

The drama series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Westbrook Studios, a division of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s media company Westbrook Inc, and stars Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones and Simone Joy Jones. The executive producers are Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Malcolm Spellman, Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, and Andy & Susan Borowitz.

Check out the trailer below:

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.