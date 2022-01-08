Jack Rowan, Tahirah Sharif, Dougray Scott, Jason Flemyng & More Cast In Sky Max’s ‘A Town Called Malice’

Jack Rowan (Born to Kill), Tahirah Sharif (The Haunting Of Bly Manor), Dougray Scott (Ever After), Jason Flemyng (Save Me), Martha Plimpton (The Good Wife), Lex Shrapnel (Captain America), Daniel Sharman (Medici), George Jaques (The Third Day: Autumn) and Eliza Butterworth (The Last Kingdom) have been cast in Sky Max’s 1980s crime drama A Town Called Malice.

A Town Called Malice follows the Lords, a crime family of petty thieves from South London, as they decamp from London to Spain to profit from an unexpected windfall – and to escape the attention of the police in a high-profile murder enquiry. The smartest, but overlooked, youngest son, Gene, and his fearless fiancée, Cindy flee to Spain to evade arrest after narrowly surviving a gangland battle.

The lovers quickly find themselves embroiled in the local underworld, and trouble starts to follow these two like night after day. When the other Lords join them on the Costa del Sol, the family realises this is a golden opportunity to re-invent themselves and re-capture their former glory – much to the annoyance of Gene and Cindy, who have a very different plan.

The eight episode drama series was created by Nick Love, who is penning the scripts alongside Melissa Bubnic, John Jackson, Liz Lake and Matt Evans. A Town Called Malice is set up as a co-production between Vertigo Films, Sky Studios and Rogue State. It was commissioned by Sky’s Managing Director of Content Zai Bennett and Sky’s Commissioning Editor Paul Gilbert. Andy Noble is the series producer. NBCUniversal Global Distribution will handle international sales. Filming is set to begin this month on location in London and Spain.