ITV Sets Premiere Date For ‘Trigger Point’

Trigger Point will premiere on ITV on Sunday January 23rd at 9pm, it has been announced.

Trigger Point is set in contemporary London and focuses on the Bomb Disposal Squad. Known as “Expo”, officers risk their lives daily on ‘the long walk’ towards danger. Death is always just a heartbeat away. The series follows front line officer Lana Washington, who is an experienced bomb disposal operative, known as an ‘Expo’ and Joel Nutkins, who works alongside her.

Both ex-military, the pair are close, having served together in Afghanistan. When a terrorist campaign threatens the capital over the summer, the Expos are at the forefront of urgent efforts to find out who is behind the bombings before fatalities escalate. The drama series, which was created by Daniel Brierley, is produced by HTM Television and stars Vicky McClure (Line Of Duty), Adrian Lester (Hustle), Mark Stanley (Honour), Warren Brown (Luther), Kerry Godliman (After Life), Cal MacAninch (Des), Manjinder Virk (Midsomer Murders) and Ralph Ineson (The Capture). Julia Stannard is the series producer. The executive producers are Jed Mercurio, Jimmy Mulville, Mark Redhead and Jessica Sharkey. Gilles Bannier and Jennie Darnell are the directors.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.