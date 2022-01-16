ITV Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Good Karma Hospital’ Season 4

The fourth season of The Good Karma Hospital will premiere on ITV on Sunday January 23rd at 8pm, it has been announced.

Created by Dan Sefton, The Good Karma Hospital is set in a coastal town in tropical South India and follows a team of British and Indian medics as they cope with work, life and love at the “Good Karma”. The drama series is produced by Tiger Aspect Productions and stars Amanda Redman, Amrita Acharia, Neil Morrissey, Darhsan Jariwalla and Nimmi Harasgama.

Joining the cast as series regulars this season is Harki Bhambra (Our Girl, Call The Midwife) and Rebecca Ablack (Ginny & Georgia, Let It Snow). Harki Bhambra plays high-flying and charismatic Dr Samir Hasan, a British Asian surgeon who has left Britain for India for reasons that prove too traumatic to share. Will anyone be able to get him to open up? While Rebecca Ablack (Ginny & Georgia, Let It Snow) has been cast as confident and dynamic Dr Nikita ‘Niki’ Sharma, a young, newly qualified doctor whose father is a highly successful surgeon in Kochi and who has insisted all his children spend a year doing something ‘difficult’. Will Dr Sharma shy away from the hard work and responsibility Dr Lydia Fonseca will demand or will she learn the lesson her father so desperately wants her to learn?

