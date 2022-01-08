Channel 5 Renews ‘All Creatures Great And Small’ For Two More Seasons

All Creatures Great And Small is returning to Channel 5. The ViacomCBS owned broadcaster has handed the period drama a two season renewal; picking up All Creatures Great And Small for season three and four. The show’s third and fourth seasons will both consist of six episodes and a Christmas special.

“It is clear that our viewers adore James Herriot’s adventures in Darrowby and so do we at Channel 5″, said ViacomCBS Networks UK Deputy Director of Programmes Seb Cardwell, who commissioned the show’s third and fourth seasons. “I am looking forward to us all being reunited with the Skeldale House family when series three arrives on our screens this year.”

All Creatures Great And Small chronicles the heartwarming and humorous adventures of a young country vet. This new adaptation will preserve the rich spirit, tone and values of Herriot’s iconic characters and stories and will bring to life his sharply observed, entertaining and incredibly funny tales of country life in the North of England for a modern audience, introducing a new generation to his life-affirming stories. The drama series is produced by Playground and stars Nicholas Ralph, Samuel West, Anna Madeley, Callum Woodhouse, Rachel Shenton, Matthew Lewis and Nigel Havers. Masterpiece PBS is co-producing for the US market, while All3Media International is on-board as the international distributor.

“Everyone at Playground wants to thank Masterpiece on PBS, Channel 5 and All3Media International for their support for the series. But most of all we want to thank the audience who have so fully embraced the new series. It is their vocal and loyal support that has resulted in this ongoing commitment to the series and we couldn’t be more delighted”, added Sir Colin Callender CBE, Executive Producer and CEO of Playground. “It is a joy to produce the show but an even bigger joy to know that there is an audience all over the world hungry to revisit the world of Darrowby in the beautiful Yorkshire Dales and to spend more time with the wonderful inhabitants of Skeldale House.”