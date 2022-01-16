BBC Two Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Mind Of Herbert Clunkerdunk’ Season 2

The second season of The Mind Of Herbert Clunkerdunk will premiere on BBC Two on Wednesday January 26th at 10pm, it has been announced.

The Mind Of Herbert Clunkerdunk follows the titular character as he navigates his way through everyday life only to be constantly interrupted by his quirky imagination. The comedy series, which was piloted via Comedy Shorts, is produced by Tiger Aspect Comedy and stars Spencer Jones, Dominic Coleman and Lucy Pearman. Ben Worsfield is the series producer, while Martin Stirling is the director.

In the show’s second season, Herbert Clunkerdunk is no closer to getting his life or his imagination under control. A simple visit to the mechanic turns into a full-blown western, a father-son fishing trip uncovers an underwater dystopia and he can’t get his tax return done because the stationery on his desk is performing the steamy, sensual stop-motion affair that would make a Bridgerton viewer blush. Shiloh Coke, Felicity Ward, and Vic Reeves join the cast for season two.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.