BBC Two Orders New Philomena Cunk Mockumentary ‘Cunk On Earth’

BBC Two has ordered Cunk On Earth, a new mockumentary series starring Diane Morgan (Mandy) as pioneering documentary-maker Philomena Cunk. The character first appeared in Charlie Brooker’s Weekly Wipe, before getting spun-off into various BBC projects, including 2018’s Cunk On Britain.

Cunk On Earth sees Philomena Cunk attempting to unlock the mystery of human civilisation and discover humankind’s greatest achievements. From virtually nothing, to virtual reality, she’ll tell the story of our greatest inventions, like the wheel, creative masterpieces, like the Mona Lisa, and mind-blowing concepts, like enlightenment and nuclear power.

Along the way, Philomena will be asking experts hard-hitting questions about humanity’s progress, as well as standing near impressive old ruins, or inside museums, before the shot cuts away from her to some archive of the bits that don’t exist anymore. The five episode series is produced by Broke & Bones, with Netflix on-board as the global broadcaster (excluding the UK). Sam Ward is the series producer, while Christian Watt is the director. The executive producers are Charlie Brooker, Annabel Jones and Ali Marlow.

“We couldn’t be more excited that Philomena Cunk is returning to the BBC”, said Tanya Qureshi, Head of Comedy at the BBC. “A huge thank you to her and the incredibly talented team at Broke & Bones for braving everything from Ancient Rome to the wilds of Silicon Valley in this fantastic new series. Who better to educate us all on the history of civilisation as we know it?”

While Charlie Brooker added: “I am delighted to be working with Philomena again, even though she is a fictional character who, like me, has never experienced the emotion of ‘delight’ and has only a limited understanding of what constitutes ‘work’. In pursuit of nothing less than the definitive story of human civilisation, she’s going to visit every corner of the globe our budget and official pandemic travel restrictions will allow. Globes don’t have corners but you know what I mean. Diane Morgan is very funny. I have run out of things to say in this quote. Stop reading. Go away.”