BBC Two Orders Dylan Moran Comedy ‘Stuck’

BBC Two has ordered Stuck, a five-episode series of shorts that hails from Dylan Moran. Moran is attached to star alongside Morgana Robinson. Filming gets underway this month, with the BBC stating that additional casting would be announced at a later date.

Stuck follows the relationship between Dan (Moran) and Carla (Robinson). Dan and Carla are at a cross-roads. Dan has been recently made redundant, while Carla is wondering whether this is all she can expect from life. Add their age gap to the mix, and the re-emergence onto the scene of Carla’s ex-girlfriend Maya, and it’s no wonder that they’re feeling stuck.

The comedy series is set up at Hat Trick Productions. Nick Coupe is the series producer, while Raised By Wolves helmer Ian FitzGibbon is attached to direct. Jimmy Mulville is the executive producer. The Commissioning Editors for BBC Comedy are Gregor Sharp and Seb Barwell and the Commissioning Editor for BBC Northern Ireland is Eddie Doyle. Stuck is being made with support from Northern Ireland Screen.

“I’m delighted to be working with the smartypants comedy wonks at Hat Rack, going to Belfast to shoot our crazy little series. Morgana is a one woman army of comic power, and the little gang of loons we found make a very lumpy talent piñata”, said Dylan Moran. “Terrifying. I’m only ok with this because I know our brilliant director Ian FitzGibbon specialises in coaxing magic even from clumps like me who breathe through their foreheads and bang into the walls. Check us out.”

“I can’t think of a better way of beginning a new year than working on a Dylan Moran comedy. In Stuck he turns the traditional rom-com on its head with some hilarious and painfully honest observations”, added executive producer Jimmy Mulville. “And with Morgana Robinson as his co-star it promises to be a masterclass in comic writing and performing.”

While Seb Barwell, Commissioning Editor at the BBC, added: “Dylan is one of the great comic minds of our time, so it’s hugely exciting that he’s created this new narrative series, tackling love, relationships and a very current sense of limbo, with all the finely-honed insight and humour of his stand up shows.”