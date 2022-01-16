BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Responder’

The Responder will premiere on BBC One on Monday January 24th at 9pm, it has been announced.

The Responder follows Chris, an urgent response officer tackling a series of night shifts on the beat in Liverpool. Whilst trying to keep his head above water both personally and professionally, Chris is forced to take on a new rookie partner Rachel. Both soon discover that survival in this high pressure, relentless, night-time world will depend on them either helping or destroying each other.

The drama series, which was created by police officer Tony Schumacher and was originally commissioned for BBC Two, is produced by Dancing Ledge Productions and stars Martin Freeman (Fargo), Adelayo Adedayo (The Capture), Ian Hart (The Last Kingdom), MyAnna Buring (The Salisbury Poisonings), Kerrie Hayes (The Mill), Warren Brown (Strike Back), David Bradley (Broadchurch), Rita Tushingham (In The Flesh) and newcomers Josh Finan and Emily Fairn. Rebecca Ferguson is the series producer, while Tim Mielants is the director. The executive producers are Laurence Bowen, Chris Carey and Mona Qureshi.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.