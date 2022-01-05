BBC One Releases Trailer For ‘Peaky Blinders’ Season 6

BBC One has released the trailer for the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders, which is set to premiere later this year.

Created by Steven Knight, Peaky Blinders is set in Birmingham in the early 1920s and follows the extended Shelby criminal family whose many brothers, sisters, cousins and uncles make up the fiercest gang of post-war Birmingham: the ‘Peaky Blinders.

The drama series, which started its life on BBC Two, is produced by Caryn Mandabach Productions & Tiger Aspect Productions, with Caryn Mandabach, Steven Knight, Jamie Glazebrook, David Mason, Anthony Byrne, Cillian Murphy, Tommy Bulfin and Lucy Bedford serving as executive producers. Knight penned the scripts for season six, while Anthony Byrne is directing. Nick Goding is the series producer.

Check out the trailer below: