BBC Four Acquires UK Rights To ‘Hidden Assets’

BBC Four has acquired the UK rights to Hidden Assets after striking a deal with international distributor DCD Rights, TVWise has learned. The show’s first season will premiere on Saturday January 15th at 9pm.

Hidden Assets follows Emer Berry, a detective in the Irish Criminal Assets Bureau, who, leads a routine raid that reveals that a small-time drug dealer has been receiving substantial funding from a seemingly untraceable source – not in cash, but in rough diamonds.

When these diamonds are linked to a series of bombings in Belgium, Emer is forced to work with Police Commissioner Christian De Jong. Eventually banding together, they unravel a political conspiracy fuelling domestic unrest for financial gain; caught up in this web of greed are the Brannigans, a wealthy Irish dynasty with ties to Antwerp. Drawn into a battle of wits with the family, Emer, Christian, and the CAB team must follow the money to stop another terrorist attack – before it’s too late.

The drama series, which is shot in Ireland and Belgium, is produced by Saffron Moon, Facet4Media and Potemkino and stars Angeline Ball, Wouter Hendrickx and Simone Kirby. Peter McKenna and Morna Regan penned the scripts, while Thaddeus O’Sullivan is the lead director with Kadir Balci leading the shoot in Belgium. “Hidden Assets is a satisfying blend of crime drama, political conspiracy and thriller”, said the BBC’s Head of Programme Acquisition Sue Deeks, who brokered the deal with DCD Rights. “BBC viewers will be glued to their seats until the very end!”