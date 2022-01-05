Alibi Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Murdoch Mysteries’ Season 15

The fifteenth season of Murdoch Mysteries will receive its UK premiere on UKTV’s Alibi channel on Thursday January 27th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Based on the novels by Maureen Jennings, Murdoch Mysteries is set at the turn of the 20th century and revolves around Detective William Murdoch of the Toronto constabulary, who uses ground-breaking forensic techniques to close his cases. The drama series is produced by Shaftesbury in association with CBC, ITV Studios Global Entertainment and UKTV and stars Yannick Bisson, Thomas Craig, Helene Joy, Jonny Harris, Shanice Banton, Lachlan Murdoch and Daniel Maslany.

In the show’s super-sized 24 episode fifteenth season, Detective Murdoch journeys to Montreal, seeking to find and protect his son, Harry, from the Black Hand gang; Brackenreid’s son has sprung loose from jail and is on the run after a murder at the Kingston Pen; Crabtree finds himself in a compromised situation as he tries to save Effie from her kidnappers; Violet Hart explores an interesting way to deal with her not-so-new husband; and Watts, still embroiled in an illicit affair, encounters a brand-new murder mystery.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.