5Action Acquires Jason Bourne TV Series ‘Treadstone’, Sets January Premiere

5Action (currently known as Paramount Network) has acquired the short-lived Jason Bourne TV series Treadstone after striking a deal with international distributor NBCUniversal Global Distribution. Treadstone will premiere on 5Action on Wednesday January 19th at 9pm – the same day that Paramount Network rebrands as 5Action.

Treadstone explores the origin story and present-day actions of the infamous covert program that uses behavior modification protocol to turn recruits into nearly superhuman assassins. The first season of “Treadstone” follows sleeper agents across the globe as they’re mysteriously “awakened” to resume their deadly missions.

The drama series, which is a spin-off from the Jason Bourne film series, is produced by Universal Cable Productions and stars Jeremy Irvine, Tracy Ifeachor, Omar Metwally, Brian J. Smith, Hyo Joo Han, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Emilia Schüle and Michelle Forbes. Tim Kring developed the series and serves as executive producer. USA Network cancelled the series after a single season. Amazon Prime Video served as the first run UK broadcaster for Treadstone back in 2020.