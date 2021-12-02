UKTV’s Alibi Channel Acquires UK Rights To CBC’s ‘Pretty Hard Cases’

UKTV’s Alibi channel has acquired the UK rights to Canadian drama series Pretty Hard Cases, which airs on pubic broadcaster CBC in Canada. The deal between UKTV and NBCUniversal Global Distribution was brokered by UKTV’s Global Acquisitions Manager Charlie Charalambous,

Pretty Hard Cases follows Guns and Gangs Detective Sam Wazowski and Drug Squad Detective Kelly Duff, where it’s not until their chance meeting during a takedown that Sam and Kelly realise they’re going after the same target. By day, they are heroes in their own particular way: skilled, tough, determined, and entertaining, fighting to do good in a broken system.

But by night, they’re both grappling with loneliness, dysfunctional families and turbulent love lives. Their friendship could help to balance each other out if only they didn’t drive one another utterly insane. The drama series is produced by Cameron Pictures in association with Canada’s national public broadcaster CBC and Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group, and stars Meredith MacNeill (Baroness von Sketch Show) and Adrienne C. Moore (Orange Is The New Black).

“To be working with NBCUniversal on this exciting new series is fantastic”, said UKTV’s Global Acquisitions Manager Charlie Charalambous. “The series features widely celebrated talent and is a welcome addition to our UKTV Originals and British dramas that have performed brilliantly this year”