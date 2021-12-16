StarzPlay Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Station Eleven’

Station Eleven will receive its UK premiere on StarzPlay on Sunday January 30th, it has been announced.

Based on the international bestseller by Emily St. John Mandel, Station Eleven spans multiple timelines and the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what’s been lost. Patrick Somerville, Scott Steindorff, Scott Delman, Dylan Russell, Jessica Rhoades, Hiro Murai, Jeremy Podeswa and Nate Matteson are the executive producers.

The drama series is produced by Paramount Television Studios and stars Mackenzie Davis (Irresistible, Terminator: Dark Fate), Himesh Patel (Yesterday, The Luminaries) Daniel Zovatto (Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, Here And Now), David Wilmot (The Crown, The Alienist), Lawler (Flora & Ulysses), Philippine Velge (Summer of 85, Doctors) Nabhaan Rizwan (1917, Informer) and Lori Petty (Point Break, Shameless). Gael Garcìa Bernal Mozart In The Jungle, The Motorcycle Diaries) and Danielle Deadwyler (The Harder They Fall, P-Valley) appear in recurring roles.

