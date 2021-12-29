Star Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Queens’

Queens will receive its UK premiere on Disney+’s Star brand on Wednesday January 19th, it has been announced.

Queens follows four women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had in the ‘90s when they were legends in the hip-hop world.

The drama series is produced by ABC Signature and stars Eve as Brianna aka Professor Sex, Naturi Naughton as Jill aka Da Thrill, Nadine Velazquez as Valeria aka Butter Pecan, Taylor Sele as Eric Jones, Pepi Sonuga as Lil Muffin and Brandy as Naomi aka Xplicit Lyrics.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.