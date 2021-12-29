Star Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Pam & Tommy’

Pam & Tommy will receive its UK premiere on Disney+’s Star brand on Wednesday February 2nd, it has been announced.

Pam & Tommy focuses on the true story behind the release of the first ever viral video in history — the sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. The series is produced by Annapurna and Point Grey and stars Lily James, Sebastian Stan, Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese and Mozhan Marnò.

The executive producers are Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Alex McAtee at Point Grey, and Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle and Ali Krug at Annapurna. The series is written by executive producers Rob Siegel and DV DeVincentis, and directed by executive producer Craig Gillespie. Dylan Sellers, Dave Franco, Chip Vucelich and Sarah Gubbins also serve as executive producers.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.