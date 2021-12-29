Star Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Big Sky’ Season 2

The second season of Big Sky will receive its UK premiere on Star on Wednesday January 5th, it has been announced.

Big Sky follows private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt, who join forces with Cody’s estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. The drama series is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Television and stars Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Omar Metwally, Anja Savcic and Janina Gavankar.

In the show’s second season, when private detectives Cassie Dewell and Jenny Hoyt reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana, they soon discover that the case may not be as straightforward as it seems. As they unravel the mystery of the accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny’s past, and a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers.

