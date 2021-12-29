Sky Witness Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Chicago PD’ Season 9

The ninth season of Chicago PD will receive its UK premiere on Sky Witness on Friday January 14th at 10pm, it has been announced.

Chicago PD follows the men and women of the Chicago Police Department’s elite Intelligence Unit. The drama series is produced by Universal Television and stars Jason Beghe, Jesse Lee Soffer, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Amy Morton and Tracy Spiridakos.

In the opening episode of the show’s ninth season, titled Closure, when a P.D. informant is murdered, the team digs in to track down the perpetrator only to learn a shocking truth; meanwhile Voight and Ruzek strategize to help Burgess. NBC has renewed Chicago PD through to season ten.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.