Sky Witness Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 10

The tenth season of Chicago Fire will receive its UK premiere on Sky Witness on Friday January 14th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Chicago Fire follows the Rescue Squad and Paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51. The drama series is produced by Universal Television and stars Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, Eamonn Walker, Kara Killmer, David Eigenberg, Miranda Rae Mayo, Christian Stolte, Joe Minoso, Alberto Rosende, Daniel Kyri and Adriyan Rae.

In the opening episode of the show’s tenth season, titled Mayday, Firehouse 51 deals with the aftermath of the capsized boat rescue; while Gallo, Ritter and Violet discuss plans for a side gig NBC has already renewed Chicago Fire through to season eleven.

