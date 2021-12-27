Sky Witness Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Bull’ Season 5

The fifth season of Bull will receive its UK premiere on Sky Witness on Wednesday January 5th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Inspired by the early career of Dr Phil, Bull follows Dr. Bull, the ultimate puppet master as he combines psychology, human intuition and high tech data to learn what makes jurors, attorneys, witnesses and the accused tick. The drama series is produced by CBS Television Studios and stars Michael Weatherly, Freddy Rodriguez, Geneva Carr, Christopher Jackson, Jaime Lee Kirchner and Annabelle Attanasio.

In the opening episode of the show’s fifth season, titled My Corona, Bull and the TAC team struggle to adjust to a virtual court system as they weather the New York City shutdown due to the coronavirus. This marks the first season of the series to debut on Sky Witness, after the previous four season first aired in the UK on the now-defunct FOX UK. CBS has already ordered a sixth season, which is presently airing state-side.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.