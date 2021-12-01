Sky Max To Air ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts’ & ‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament Of Houses’

Sky Max has announced that they will be airing Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts on New Year’s Day at 8pm. The reunion special will feature Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, director Chris Columbus along with other cast members to mark the twentieth anniversary of the release of Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone

With new interviews and cast conversations, fans will go along on a first person, bewitching ride as they join their favourite’s as they reminisce on the making of one of the most beloved film franchises of all time.

Cast members lined up for the reunion includes: Tom Felton, Robbie Coltrane, Jason Issacs, Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Imelda Staunton, Mark Williams, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Ian Hart, Evanna Lynch and Bonnie Wright, amongst others.

Additionally, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament Of Houses will air on Sky Max on Wednesday December 29th at 7pm. This four-part series, hosted by Helen Mirren and featuring surprise special guests, is described as a never-before-seen trivia showdown in which Wizarding World fans put their Harry Potter knowledge to the test, for the ultimate prize and honour of being named House Cup Champion.

Sky & NOW will also be the exclusive home of Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald, which will join the ranks of the full collection of Harry Potter films shown on a 20th Anniversary pop-up channel that will launch on 19th December.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts is executive produced by Casey Patterson of Casey Patterson Entertainment and Pulse Films. Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament Of Houses is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, in association with Warner Horizon and Robin Ashbrook and Yasmin Shackleton of theoldschool. Both specials are produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television.

“20 years ago we welcomed a little bit of cinema magic into the world as Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone had its big screen debut. It’s a franchise like no other, enchanting generations of children and adults alike”, said Zai Bennett, Sky’s Managing-Director of Content, UK & Ireland. “We’re marking the occasion by adding every film in the Wizarding World film series to our cinema line-up this festive season and we’re thrilled to be the exclusive home of the next piece of Hogwarts history, with Hogwarts Tournament of Houses and the Return to Hogwarts, sure to keep Potter fans across the country spellbound.”

“It has been an incredible journey since the debut of the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone film and witnessing how it has evolved into this remarkable interconnected universe has been magical to say the least,” added Tom Ascheim, President, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics. “This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon—from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the Wizarding World spirit alive 20 years later.”

Check of Sky’s teaser for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts below:

For the first time ever, the legendary cast returns to where the magic started. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts, streaming New Year’s Day, on Sky pic.twitter.com/FBKQje7Gzh — Sky TV (@skytv) December 1, 2021