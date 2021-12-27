Sky Max Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Season 7

The seventh and final season of NCIS: New Orleans will receive its UK premiere on Sky Max on Sunday January 2nd at 10pm, it has been announced.

NCIS: New Orleans is set in the NCIS New Orleans field office, which handles cases from Pensacola through Mississippi and Louisiana to the Texas panhandle. The drama is produced by CBS Television Studios and stars Scott Bakula, CCH Pounder, Lucas Black, Vanessa Ferlito, Rob Kerkovich, Daryl Mitchell and Necar Zadegan.

In the opening episode of the show’s final season, titled Something In The Air – Part 1, as New Orleans grapples with the effects of COVID-19, Pride sends Tammy and Carter to investigate a suspicious death aboard a humanitarian ship offshore, where they learn that some crew members are infected with the deadly disease. Also, Wade is overwhelmed by the high volume in the morgue due to COVID-19.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.