Sky Max Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Magnum P.I.’ Season 4

The fourth season of Magnum P.I. will receive its UK premiere on Sky Max on Sunday January 2nd at 9pm, it has been announced.

Magnum P.I. follow Thomas Magnum, a decorated ex-Navy SEAL, who, upon returning home from Afghanistan repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator. The drama series, which is based on the Tom Selleck fronted 1980s hit, is produced by CBS Television Studios and Universal Television and stars Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Stephen Hill and Zachary Knighton.

In the opening episode of the show’s fourth season, titled Island Vibes, as Magnum tries to keep his new relationship a secret and handles cases solo while Higgins is away, he is tasked with finding a single mom being hunted by two very dangerous gangs. Also, while Higgins is abroad with Ethan, a misstep forces her to assist an old employer, and Rick gets some bad, but also very, very good news.

