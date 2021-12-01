Sky Max Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Agatha Raisin’ Christmas Special

The Agatha Raisin Christmas special will premiere on Sky Max on Tuesday December 21st at 8pm, it has been announced.

Based on the novels by M.C. Beaton, Agatha Raisin follows PR guru Agatha Raisin, who gives up her successful career in London for a new “dream” life in the quiet village of Carsely, but soon becomes an amateur sleuth, entangled in mischief, mayhem and murder.

The drama series is produced by Acorn Media Enterprises in association with Company Pictures and [email protected] and stars Ashley Jensen (Catastrophe), Mathew Horne (Gavin and Stacey), Matt McCooey (Doctors) and Katy Wix (Torchwood). In the Christmas special, titled Kissing Christmas Goodbye, Agatha Raisin is hired to protect a woman from her ghosts of Christmas past, but when she’s found dead, Agatha has a murder investigation on her hands, with everyone in the village a would-be suspect – including the woman’s children.

